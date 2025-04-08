Julian Finney/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain legend Bernard Lama has warned Aston Villa about just how good the French champions are and pointed to the way they dominated Liverpool in the last round of the Champions League.

The French giants faced the Premier League leaders over two legs last month and came away with a win on penalties, gaining plaudits for their performance.

The French side dominated possession in both matches and had 70 per cent of it in the away leg at Anfield.

They next face Aston Villa, with the first leg on Wednesday, and Lama is positive about their chances, pointing to the Liverpool game as proof.

Lama was impressed with what he saw from the Parisians and believes that Luis Enrique’s side have the right kind of resources available to do well this year.

“What I see today is that they are dominating all teams, whether away or at home”, Lama told podcast La Voix des Gardiens.

“They were able to do it against Liverpool.

“No one ever thought they would see Liverpool in this state.

Result Competition PSG 1-0 Angers Ligue 1 Dunkerque 2-4 PSG French Cup Saint-Etienne 1-6 PSG Ligue 1 PSG’s last three results

“What they did was magnificent, but it was just to qualify for the quarter-finals, so there’s still a long way to go.

“They have the resources, the right squad. We can only hope they make it to the end this year.”

Aston Villa stand between PSG and progression in the Champions League, but the French giants will start the tie as favourites.

It is a tie that will pit them against a former PSG boss in the shape of Unai Emery, who has been hailed for his work in charge of Aston Villa.

Legendary former goalkeeper Lama himself knows English football, having had a stint with West Ham United in the late 1990s; he joined the Hammers from PSG and then returned to PSG afterwards.