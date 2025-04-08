David Rogers/Getty Images

Fixture: Middlesbrough vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially named their starting lineup and substitutes to take on Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough in the Championship this evening.

Daniel Farke saw his side’s wobble in form continue at the weekend with a 1-1 draw away at Luton Town and we have looked at Leeds’ chances at Middlesbrough tonight in our match preview.

Farke changed his Leeds United lineup at Luton, notably by bringing in Karl Darlow in goal for Illan Meslier, who was dropped to the bench.

Another Leeds United lineup change has been forced on Farke, with Pascal Struijk confirmed to miss the Middlesbrough game tonight and the Preston North End game, as the Whites investigate an injury to his foot.

Leeds have won just one of their last six league games, but they have also only suffered just one defeat and Farke will know if draws can be turned into wins then his side still have a strong chance of automatic promotion.

Middlesbrough head into tonight’s game on the back of a run of three wins in four games, as they look to cement a spot in the playoffs.

Farke picks Karl Darlow in goal in his Leeds United lineup tonight, while at the back he names a four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees the Whites go with Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev, while leading the attacking charge tonight are Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson, Dan James and, up top, Joel Piroe.

If Farke needs to change his Leeds United lineup at any point during the game then he can look to his bench, where his options include Max Wober and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Lineup vs Middlesbrough

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, Solomon, Aaronson, James, Piroe

Substitutes: Meslier, Byram, Schmidt, Wober, Guilavogui, Ramazami, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford