The Championship is reaching its final leg and with the finishing line now within touching distance, Middlesbrough and Leeds United are giving it their best shot to accomplish their goals.

For both Leeds United and Middlesbrough – the two sides set to meet each other at the Riverside Stadium tonight – the objectives are similar but the way they mean to achieve it is different.

Having suffered heartbreak in the playoff final last season, Leeds United’s players dread the prospect of having to go through the same process yet again in their attempt to reach what they believe to be their rightful place.

Things have not gone the way they would have loved it to go and after just one win in their last six games, the Whites find themselves out of an automatic promotion spot with six matches to go.

The way Daniel Farke’s team performed against Luton on Saturday gave ample suggestions of their being tired, while there were also concerns over a lack of options in attack.

However, this is not the time to rest for the weary. Having overseen multiple Championship promotions over his managerial career, Farke has to ensure that he brings all those years of experience to the plate to take Leeds United back to the Premier League.

Though the German manager has refrained himself from making any major changes to the team, he will have to think of a rejig as Pascal Struijk will miss this game and the clash with Preston North End. Farke made a change between the sticks for the Luton game and it remains to be seen how things change tonight.

He has been clear though that there are non-negotiables players must do to be picked.

As far as Michael Carrick’s team are concerned, the wait has gone on for way too long. Their short-lived last stint in the top flight was back in 2016/17. Since then the closest they came was in 2023, reaching the semi-finals of the playoffs.

Coventry City beat them 1-0 on aggregate to break the hearts of the thousands of Boro fans on that occasion. Carrick has been trying to learn from those mistakes and hopes that this season will be their chance for redemption.

Recent Form (league)

Middlesbrough: WWLDW

Leeds United: DDDWL

Predicted Teams

Key Men

Middlesbrough

The home side is not expected to get carried away by the reputation that their opponents have built of being an aggressor. They will be on the front foot from the very outset and will try to hit the visitors before they manage to find a foothold in the match.

For that to happen though, a lot will depend on their frontman Tommy Conway. The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals already this season and has scored four in the last eight league matches. With the experience of Kelechi Iheanacho behind him, Conway can score the all-important goal that can breaks the hearts of the visiting fans.

Leeds United

For Leeds United the difference has to be made by their goalscorers. They have disappointed of late but will need to stand up and show that they have able heads on their shoulders.

Joel Piroe, who has been chasing the Golden Boot, has not scored in the last six games and had to be replaced against Luton. But against Middlesbrough that cannot happen though as Leeds simply have to score and get the three points on board.

Daniel James’ presence is also going to be important down the wing. If he can manage to beat the Middlesbrough full-backs with his pace, he can turn out to be the cause of the undoing for the home side.

Match Prediction

Given Leeds United’s recent struggles away from home, it is expected to be a long night for the visiting team tonight. Desperation can work in odd ways. Given how fatigued the team looked on Saturday, things could be difficult against an in-form Middlesbrough side.

A failure to do so can have far-reaching implications. Sheffield United’s failure to capitalise on Saturday does not mean they will let up yet again.

And Scott Parker’s Burnley team will be no different.

In order to avoid their worst nightmares, Leeds need to show resilience and there will be no better place to do that than at the Riverside Stadium.

For Middlesbrough, on the other hand, Leeds will be a big scalp. They are looking to cement their place in the top six and a win can take them a long way in that quest.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Middlesbrough 1-0 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

The match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.