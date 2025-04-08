Aberdeen are bringing on board former Tottenham Hotspur defender Erik Edman as a new scout to bolster their talent spotting operation.

The Dons are bossed by Jimmy Thelin and though they have endured a difficult spell in recent months, still sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Thelin is continuing to reshape the club to his liking and he is now making an addition to the scouting department by bringing in one of his countrymen.

Edman, who is currently in charge of lower league Swedish side Hittarps, is Pittodrie bound, with his current club’s manager confirming the news.

Hittarps club manager Fredrik Dupont told Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “That’s right. It’s a great opportunity for Erik that we’re not standing in his way.

“We’ve known that there was interest in him before.”

Edman, who played for Tottenham between 2004 and 2005, is set to stay at Hittarps until the summer as he continues to try to help out the Swedish side.

Result Competition Ross County 0-1 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Aberdeen 4-1 Motherwell Scottish Premiership St Johnstone 0-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Aberdeen 4-1 Queen’s Park Scottish Cup Aberdeen 2-2 Dundee United Scottish Premiership Celtic 5-1 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Aberdeen’s last six results

“It is intended that he will continue working as long as possible, that is what we have said.

“But this is a great opportunity for Erik.”

The summer transfer window is set to be crucial for Thelin at Aberdeen as he bids to show that the strong start the Dons enjoyed this season was no flash in the pan.

Aberdeen had been hoping to push Celtic and then at least keep Rangers out of second spot in the Scottish Premiership, but their form went off a cliff.

Thelin will be looking for Edman to help him make the right decisions about which players to bring in.

Aberdeen currently have a player from Edman’s former club Spurs on loan, with Alfie Dorrington at Pittodrie.

Dorrington recently revealed he is loving life at the Scottish side.