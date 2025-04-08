Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Oxford United forward Mark Harris has told his team-mates that the U’s can pick up their second victory on the bounce on Wednesday against Queens Park Rangers, if they can replicate Saturday’s performance.

Gary Rowett’s men picked up a massive 1-0 win on Saturday against second-placed Sheffield United to move four points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship.

Siriki Dembele scored in the 38th minute for the U’s and helped the club to secure their second victory in their last three Championship matches.

Harris reflected on their win over the promotion-chasing Blades and stated every team have got the quality to defeat any other in the Championship.

The Oxford United forward believes it will be a very tough match on Wednesday against QPR, however, the Hoops have been winless in their last four matches.

Harris believes that the U’s can secure another win when they face Marti Cifuentes’ men on Wednesday, if the team can perform at the same level they did against Chris Wilder’s men last weekend.

The 26-year-old told Oxford United’s official channel (2:12): “Anyone can beat anyone in this league and you’ve got to be on your game.

Opponents Date QPR (H) 09/04 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 12/04 Leeds United (H) 18/04 Oxford United’s next three games

“You can’t just because you are playing top of the league, you cannot be giving more.

“It is got to be the same every game, so I am sure QPR will be the same as us, going into the game expecting to win and give their all.

“But if we are on the same game as we had on Saturday, I think we should be okay and hopefully we can come away with three points.”

Rowett’s side have, however, already suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Cifuentes’ men earlier this season in December.

Oxford United will be hopeful of getting their revenge against QPR in midweek, as the club look for their third win in the last four Championship matches to extend their four-point lead over the relegation zone.