Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has replied to Lyon star Nemanja Matic, who blasted him for his comments about the French side.

The Red Devils are due to take on Lyon on Thursday evening in France in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Onana said that on paper, Manchester United are substantially better than Lyon, even though he expects a tough clash.

Lyon midfielder Matic blasted back at Onana and dubbed him one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s modern history.

He suggested that Onana needs to have something to back him up before he makes such comments.

I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same. pic.twitter.com/3easLRIz3d — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) April 9, 2025

Onana has now taken to social media to stress that he would never be disrespectful to another club and expects a difficult game.

The shot-stopper fired back somewhat though by insisting that he has lifted trophies with Manchester United, which is more than some can say; Matic did not win a trophy during his time at Old Trafford.

Trophy Club Premier League Chelsea Premier League Chelsea FA Cup Chelsea EFL Cup Chelsea Primeira Liga Benfica Portuguese Cup Benfica Portuguese League Cup Benfica Portuguese League Cup Benfica Nemanja Matic’s trophies

Matic played for Manchester United between 2017 and 2022.

Onana wrote on X: “I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent.

Nemanja Matic has just SAVAGED Andre Onana in response to @SimonPeach 👀 “When you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you’re talking about” #mufc pic.twitter.com/lsK5TKSyGc — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) April 9, 2025

“We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud.

“At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

The comments have added extra spice to what is already a crucial Europa League clash for Manchester United.

With the Red Devils in the bottom half of the Premier League table, winning the Europa League is their only route into next season’s Champions League.