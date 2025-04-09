Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has told his players they need to take a leaf out of Birmingham City‘s book, with Blues stars running and running, despite being much more highly paid.

Birmingham clinched promotion from League One back to the Championship on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win at Peterborough, who they will also meet in the EFL Trophy final this coming weekend.

Ferguson’s Posh had been thumped 4-0 by Northampton Town at the weekend and the boss was looking to see a response against Blues.

He feels that he got it, but admits he is still hurting from the weekend result and needs his players to be at it in every single game, as Blues are, which he thinks is why they are going up.

The Peterborough manager noted that Birmingham just run and run, even though they have more highly paid players than Posh do.

Ferguson told his club’s media: “To be honest, I’m still angry about Saturday because that performance was not acceptable.

“If the players want to reach the levels that they think they can or hope they can, then the best players turn up every week.

Result Competition Peterborough 1-2 Birmingham City League One Birmingham City 3-2 Peterborough League One Peterborough 3-2 Birmingham City Friendly Birmingham City 2-2 Peterborough Championship Peterborough 3-0 Birmingham City Championship Last five Peterborough-Birmingham meetings

“That’s why Birmingham won the league.

“By the way, they get paid a lot more money, but they’ve run and run, and the players need to find a way of being at it every time, every time you cross the line, at it, at it.

“On Saturday we weren’t at it, tonight we were and that’s why you’ve seen a far better performance.”

Ferguson now faces the daunting task of working out how to get the better of Birmingham in the EFL Trophy clash this weekend.

While winning the cup would put the cherry on top of a fine season for Birmingham, it would rescue Peterborough’s campaign as they have been dwelling at the bottom end of League One despite expecting to challenge for promotion.

Birmingham can now look ahead to the Championship and a Blues legend recently praised the club’s owners for how they have empowered Chris Davies.