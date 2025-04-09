David Balogh/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou insists he was appointed Tottenham Hotspur boss with a clear purpose and the desire on his part has not been diminished as he has always had to fight.

The Australian is under big pressure at Spurs amid the club’s disastrous campaign in the Premier League, though the manager is able to point to having suffered a huge injury crisis at times.

His relationship with the Tottenham fans has suffered and there is continued speculation around whether he will be in charge for next season.

One former Premier League star recently gave his view in that he thinks Postecoglou knows he is leaving Spurs soon.

Postecoglou, whose Spurs side remain alive in the Europa League, insists that when he was brought in as boss it was with a clear purpose.

He explained that his passion to do the job amid the noise should not be diminished and is no stranger to fighting in his career.

“I came to this club with a clear purpose of rejuvenating a squad that was coming to the end of a cycle”, Postecoglou told a press conference when asked about speculation over his position.

Result Competition Werder Bremen 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga Bochum 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Ajax Europa League Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Union Berlin Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt’s last five results

“Whatever noise there is, now or in the future, that shouldn’t diminish that desire.

“Everything in my professional life has come through a struggle.”

Postecoglou could yet rejuvenate Spurs’ campaign by leading them to success in the Europa League, which would deliver both a trophy and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Standing in the way are German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt and Spurs will play host to them in the first leg in north London on Thursday night.

While they are third in the Bundesliga standings, Eintracht Frankfurt have lost five times on the road in the German top flight this term, winning just six of 14 games.