Derby County star Ebou Adams believes that if the Rams can make the Championship’s top defence in the form of Burnley work hard, then they have a good chance at survival.

The Rams lost their momentum midway through the season and despite initially struggling under new manager John Eustace, have found their rhythm.

On Tuesday, they took on automatic promotion chasers Burnley, a side boasting the best defence in the Championship, having conceded only 12 goals this season and during the end part of the game put them in several difficult situations.

Derby came out with a 0-0 draw from the game to keep them out of the relegation zone with 42 points from 41 games and Adams stressed that Derby had the chances to secure three points from the game but failed to do so because of the efforts of the Burnley defenders.

The Rams star is of the view that Derby deserve credit for their performance and highlighted that if they can make Burnley’s defence commit last-ditch tackles then they have a good chance of staying up this season.

“It is really good; credit to us because we had to make them want to do those last-ditch blocks and we had near chances to win the game”, Adams told Derby County’s Rams TV (1:18).

“If you are doing that to the top of the table [team] or the best defence in the league, then you have a good chance.”

Date Game 12/04/25 Portsmouth vs Derby County 18/04/25 Derby County vs Luton Town 21/04/25 West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County 26/04/25 Hull City vs Derby County 03/05/25 Derby County vs Stoke City Derby’s remaining five games

After the draw on Tuesday, the Rams have picked up 13 points out of the last five games and they have five more games on their hands to secure survival.

Eustace will take his team to Fratton Park next Saturday to take on John Mousinho’s Portsmouth, who are also in the relegation battle.

Derby’s next four out of five games are against relegation opponents in the form of Portsmouth, Luton Town, Stoke City and Hull City.

And that means the Rams have their survival fortunes very much in their own hands.