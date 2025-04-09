Paul Harding/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has ruled out any idea that the Whites should bring one particular player into the team, despite questions about a freshening up.

On Tuesday night in the Championship, Leeds managed to put an end to their three-match winless streak by defeating Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium to reclaim top spot, amid a Sheffield United stumble at home to Millwall; the Blades lost 1-0.

Despite the win on Tuesday, a section of Leeds fans have voiced their opinion in favour of changing the midfield combination, but Newsome does not agree with them.

There have been questions raised over whether Farke should look to freshen up his midfield amid tired legs.

Ex-Leeds Newsome though pointed out that Joe Rothwell is injured right now, and with Josuha Guilavogui not fit to play a full game, they would have to bring Ethan Ampadu into midfield to change the combination.

However, he stressed that if Ampadu plays in midfield, then Daniel Farke would have no other option but to rely on Max Wober to play as a centre-back – and Newsome is not having him as a partner for Rodon.

Newsome is of the view that Ampadu is a leader, which he displayed against Middlesbrough and believes the Welshman has struck up a good partnership with Rodon at the back and they both are playing well.

“The problem you have is you have no personnel to change it up with; Rothwell is out injured and [Pascal]Struijk’s out injured, so you can’t put Ampadu in there [in midfield] unless you put Wober at centre-back and I am not having him at centre-back”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (3:30).

Competition Games Championship 7 FA Cup – EFL Cup 1 Max Wober’s season so far

“Ampadu, we have seen tonight, is a leader; he is a far better partner to Joe Rodon and I think the two of them playing together is really, really good and that just limits what you have got in the middle of the park.

“Guilavogui, we have seen he is not at the level to play 90 minutes.”

Wober’s season has been marred by injuries and he has only featured in seven league games with only 311 minutes so far.

Ampadu, despite being a defensive midfielder, has taken up the role of centre-back in the absence of Pascal Struijk and the Leeds skipper has been excellent so far this season.