Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Championship star Cameron Jerome believes that it is only a matter of time before Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who he really likes, leaves the Owls for a bigger club.

The 35-year-old worked with the likes of RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Southampton before he was appointed back in 2023 by Sheffield Wednesday to keep them safe in the Championship.

Rohl was able to keep them safe and this season he has turned the Owls side into a mid-table side who, until recently, had a chance to push for a playoff spot.

He has also been praised for his tactical awareness.

When Russell Martin was sacked by Saints this season, Rohl was a candidate for the Southampton job, and he still is, with Saints set to suffer relegation from the Premier League.

Jerome makes no secret about how much he likes Rohl, who he thinks plays a very attractive brand of football and hailed his incredible work at the Owls.

The former hitman believes that Rohl will have a fantastic future as a manager and he has no doubts that it is only a matter of time before he leaves the Championship side for bigger teams.

“I personally really like him, he will have a bright, bright future ahead of him, in terms of a managerial future”, Jerome said on EFL All Access (29:43) about the Owls boss.

Club Season RB Leipzig 2016-2018 (Asst Manager) Southampton 2018-2019 (Asst Manager) Bayern Munich 2019-2021 (Asst Manager) Sheffield Wednesday 2023- Danny Rohl’s managerial career

“Obviously, the job he has done at Sheffield Wednesday, the brand of football he plays, I think it is only a matter of when and not if [before] he moves on to bigger and better things.

“And that is not a disrespect to Sheffield Wednesday, they are a fantastic football club, but I think they have got a really, really good manager there.”

Very recently, Rohl was linked with the managerial job at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, and it has been suggested that Red Bull’s current head of global soccer, Jurgen Klopp, considers him a potential candidate.

Now, only time will tell if the Owls will be able to keep Rohl at Hillsborough for another season or if he will say goodbye at the end of the ongoing campaign.