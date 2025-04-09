George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Jon Newsome is of the opinion that Patrick Bamford ‘is a real weapon’ if the Whites can manage him properly.

The 31-year-old forward has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and in the ongoing campaign has managed only 12 appearances with no starts so far.

Bamford returned from his long-term injury against Luton Town at the weekend and on Tuesday night he came off the bench again to rack up 17 minutes in the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Newsome was impressed by what he has seen from Bamford during the last two games and stated that he does not think that Bamford is a million miles away from starting a game for Leeds.

He thinks that Daniel Farke needs to manage Bamford properly by letting him know that he will not put pressure on the centre forward’s body and let him play for 45 minutes regularly.

The ex-Leeds United star thinks that Bamford can become a weapon for Leeds when he is fit and is on top of his game.

When asked how far he thinks Bamford is from starting a game for Leeds, Newsome told BBC Radio Leeds (11:00): “I don’t think he is a million miles away; I really don’t, you know.

Season Game Goals 2024/25 12 – 2023/24 33 8 2022/23 28 4 2021/22 9 2 2020/21 38 17 Patrick Bamford’s league statistics for the last five seasons

“Do you say to him, ‘Look, I am going to play you for 45 minutes and I am going to bring you off at half-time, and we are going to manage you and manage your body and I want to play you for longer, but I am not going to do that.’

“I think he is a real weapon. I think he is really a weapon; when he is fit and strong and he is on his game, he looks full of he is a handful and he is a real weapon for Leeds United.”

Bamford was part of the Leeds United squad which earned promotion in the 2019/20 season under Marcelo Bielsa and played a key part in their promotion.

Now it remains to be seen whether Farke will be able to utilise Bamford’s skill set properly to seal automatic promotion in the coming weeks.