Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens has revealed that he informed Queens Park Rangers loanee Charlie Kelman at half time against Mansfield Town that his performance was not acceptable.

The O’s took on Mansfield Town on Tuesday night in a League One fixture and QPR loanee Kelman’s brace helped Wellens’ side secure a 3-2 win.

Kelman has been a key player for the Orient this season and has already registered 17 goals in 41 games so far for them.

However, Kelman’s first-half performance failed to impress O’s boss Wellens and he revealed that he told the QPR loanee at half-time that his performance had been nowhere near his expectations.

Wellens admitted that Kelman produced brilliant goals in the second half to launch Leyton Orient to victory and pointed out that the QPR star has unbelievable talent, but he lets his body language and little things affect his game.

“I am pleased with him in the end, but the first half nowhere near acceptable”, Wellens told Leyton Orient TV (2:02).

“He is a goalscorer; he practises every day scoring goals, but the basics of the game – run, fight, press were not there from Charlie.

Competition Games Goals League One 41 17 EFL Trophy 5 2 FA Cup 4 1 EFL Cup 3 1 Charlie Kelman’s season so far

“I let him know at half-time, but we all know that he can [do it], two brilliant finishes; the second one is an absolute worldie.

“I am pleased with him because I have said it many times, I love him to bits.

“There is an unbelievable talent in there, but as soon as he lets his body language and little things affect him, we don’t have the same input from him; we don’t have the same performance levels, but I am really pleased because in the second half he was excellent.”

The forward this season has featured in 53 games in all competitions with 25 goal contributions and with five games remaining, he will be determined to help the O’s reach the playoffs this season.

Kelman’s current loan spell is set to expire at the end of May and it remains to be seen whether Leyton Orient will try to make his deal permanent in the summer.