Rangers boss Barry Ferguson has revealed he did not watch Arsenal‘s Champions League win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night, but is pleased to see former team-mate Mikel Arteta doing well.

The Gunners stunned Champions League stalwarts Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium to take a decisive 3-0 lead in the tie and put themselves in pole position to reach the semi-final; now they must navigate the second leg in Spain.

Ferguson’s Rangers are in the Europa League and will take on another Spanish side in the shape of Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their own quarter-final tie on Thursday.

Despite having played with Arteta, Ferguson revealed he did not watch the Arsenal game as he was so busy studying Athletic Bilbao.

He is clear that it is great to see his former team-mate doing well though and against the tournament favourites to boot.

Ferguson said at his pre-match press conference (9th April, 15:03): “I never even watched the game last night. You know what I was watching last night? I was watching Athletic Bilbao, that’s what I was watching.

“But I saw the result late on last night. He’s doing a brilliant job – what a result for him against clearly the favourites to win the Champions League.

Result Competition Villarreal 0-0 Athletic Bilbao La Liga Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Osasuna La Liga Sevilla 0-1 Athletic Bilbao La Liga Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Roma Europa League Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Mallorca La Liga Athletic Bilbao’s last five results

“Do I take inspiration from it? It’s great to see ex-team-mates in jobs where they are under pressure to win games.

“But my only focus is on this club here.”

Rangers put in another poor domestic performance at the weekend with a 2-0 loss at Ibrox against Hibernian, something which one Gers star admitted he could not explain.

Athletic Bilbao head to Rangers on the back of a 0-0 draw with Villarreal in La Liga, which was the second successive 0-0 draw they have played out.

The Spanish side have now not conceded a goal in their last three games.