Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting lineup and substitutes to welcome German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

For Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, who has vowed to fight despite the noise, the quarter-final tie is a crucial one as it represents not just his side’s only hope of a trophy this season, but also their only hope of getting into the Champions League.

Postecoglou is under big pressure at Tottenham, with some even having suggested he knows he will be going at the end of the campaign, and he is looking for a big performance tonight.

Opponents Eintracht Frankfurt arrive in north London looking in good shape, despite having lost Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in the winter transfer window.

Eintracht Frankfurt sit in third place in the Bundesliga table and Postecoglou will know the importance of getting his Tottenham lineup for tonight’s game right, given the dangerous nature of the opposition.

Spurs beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League at the weekend to register their first win for three games, and Postecoglou has been clear about the importance of home advantage tonight.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham tonight, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Spurs go with Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison, while Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Heung-Min Son lead the attacking charge.

Postecoglou can make changes to his Tottenham lineup through bringing on substitutes and options available to the Australian tonight include Mathys Tel and Archie Gray.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Spence, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Sarr, Moore, Odobert, Tel, Richarlison