Former France international Frank Leboeuf is of the view that Paris Saint-Germain will be more dangerous at Villa Park next week, as Aston Villa will have to play open football to progress in the Champions League.

Aston Villa faced PSG in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday and suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Now Unai Emery’s side will host PSG at home next week and they have a tough task on their hands to turn the tie in their favour.

Leboeuf, however, thinks that Aston Villa are at a big disadvantage going into the second leg with a two-goal deficit and thinks that Villa will be in danger, as they will need to play an open game against the French giants at home.

He is of the view that with the forward players PSG have in their arsenal, they will exploit the spaces and warned that an open game will bring disaster for Aston Villa.

“At some point in time, I say, well if they would have played a little bit further up on the field, maybe they would have had a chance to counter-attack a little bit more”, Leboeuf said on ESPN FC (16:10).

“But it was clear to me that, even losing 1-0 or 2-1 was perfect for them.

“But for me, they are going to be more in danger at home because they are going to open up and with players like Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Barcola, that is going to be terrible for them because they are going to open spaces and they are going to be punished.”

Date Against Result 05/04/25 vs Nottingham Forest 2-1 12/03/25 vs Club Brugge 1-0 28/02/25 vs Cardiff City 2-0 22/02/25 vs Chelsea 2-1 19/02/25 vs Liverpool 2-2 Aston Villa’s last five home results

On Wednesday, Aston Villa took the early lead in the game with a Morgan Rogers strike in the 35th minute, but it did not take long for PSG to equalise with Desire Doue’s goal in the 39th minute.

PSG were the dominant side throughout the game and took control of the game in the second half to seal a win with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes’ goals.

Now Emery will have to go back to the tactics table to find a way to exploit PSG’s weaknesses on Tuesday to take Villa to the next round of the tournament.

Aston Villa have not lost a single home game since November and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to utilise the home support to turn the tide of the tie in their favour.