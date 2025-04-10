George Wood/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao star Aitor Paredes has stated ahead of his side’s game against Rangers that they are set to face a passionate team with a passionate fanbase.

Rangers are set to welcome Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao to Ibrox in the Europa League quarter-final tonight, a game we have previewed here, and Barry Ferguson’s team will be keen to establish a lead in the tie using home advantage.

Athletic Bilbao finished second in the Europa League league phase and defeated Roma in the round of 16 but they have failed to get a result in their last two away games in the tournament.

Rangers will come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hibernian at the weekend, but Paredes added that Athletic Bilbao do not consider themselves favourites going into the tie against the Gers.

He stressed that football is part of Glasgow’s culture and stressed that they will face a passionate team in Rangers with an equally passionate fanbase at Ibrox tonight.

“Football in Glasgow is a culture and we know we are going to face a passion in both the opposition and the fans”, Paredes said at a press conference.

“We have a lot of respect for them and I don’t think we are favourites.

Date Game Result 13/03/25 Rangers vs Fenerbhace 0-2 [3-2] 06/03/25 Fenerbahce vs Rangers 1-3 30/01/25 Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 23/01/25 Manchester United vs Rangers 2-1 12/12/24 Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Rangers’ last five European fixtures

“If we were, we would have to prove it on the field.”

The Europa League is the only chance for Rangers to win silverware this season and secure a place in the Champions League.

However, the Gers have been inconsistent this season and face an Athletic Bilbao outfit who were impressive against Roma in the last round.

Ferguson will know the importance of making sure his men are not behind in the tie after the first leg tonight.