Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner does not have a release clause in his Eagles contract, amid being linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig ahead of the summer.

Tottenham are experiencing a disastrous season and it has been suggested that Ange Postecoglou is under immense pressure regarding his future at the club.

Spurs have been linked with potential replacements and Palace boss Glasner has been widely mooted as a possible option.

The German tactician joined Crystal Palace in February 2024 and has a contract with the Eagles which will keep him at the club until June 2026.

However, he is now attracting interest and Tottenham are not the only club showing interest in Glasner, as RB Leipzig are planning to take him back to Germany.

It has been suggested that the Crystal Palace boss has an exit clause in his contract which Leipzig are planning to trigger.

But according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), there is no such exit clause in Glasner’s Crystal Palace contract; a possible compensation fee of €20m has been suggested.

Years Club Games 2014-2015 SV Reid 37 2015-2019 LASK Linz 161 2019-2021 Wolfsburg 87 2021-2023 Eintracht Frankfurt 97 2024- Crystal Palace 51 Oliver Glasner’s managerial career so far

Under Glasner, Crystal Palace are eleventh in the Premier League table with 43 points from 30 games and they are looking to finish in the top half of the table.

Palace are also still involved in the FA Cup and will meet Aston Villa in the semi-final later this month.

Any team who want to sign Glasner would have to pay a hefty fee to Crystal Palace and Leipzig are also looking into Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

It is still unclear whether Glasner would be ready to move back to Germany or whether he wants to continue his career in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace though are unlikely to want to lose him.