Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes Derby County are ‘so well set up’ that their visit to Portsmouth this weekend will end in a draw.

Both teams have endured a tough campaign, spending most of their time in the bottom half of the Championship table, battling to avoid relegation to League One.

However, John Eustace’s men will come into the game on Saturday with a lot of confidence as they have lost just one of their last six matches in the league, picking up 13 points in the process.

On the other hand, Portsmouth have experienced a dire run of form recently, which has seen John Mousinho’s men suffer five defeats in their last seven matches, as they sit just three points clear of the drop zone.

Nevertheless, Portsmouth have regularly been strong at Fratton Park and have won four of the last five games they have played at the ground, even beating automatic promotion contenders Leeds United.

Parkin feels that it is a massive game for both clubs but feels Derby’s strong set up as a unit will be very difficult for Mousinho’s men to break down and means the clash will likely end as a low scoring draw.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show (6:05): “This is huge. I can’t probably find the words to say what a big game this is.

Result Competition Derby County 4-0 Portsmouth Championship Portsmouth 2-2 Derby County League One Derby County 1-1 Portsmouth League One Last three meetings

“I think it’s a draw. I just think they are so well set up Derby.

“I think it’s a low scoring draw. 1-1.”

The last time Derby faced Portsmouth earlier this season in December, they thrashed Mousinho’s men 4-0 at Pride Park.

However, with just five games remaining before the Championship campaign ends, Portsmouth and Derby will look to secure a victory and solidify their chances of securing their status as a Championship club for next season.