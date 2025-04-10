Harry Murphy/Getty Images

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has name-checked Newcastle United loanee Harrison Ashby and Tottenham Hotspur loan star Yang Min-hyeok for their off-the-bench energy against Oxford United on Tuesday night.

Ashby came through the youth systems of Chelsea and West Ham United, featuring in seven senior games for the Hammers before the Magpies picked him up in the winter window of 2023.

Yang joined north London side Spurs in the most recent transfer window and was loaned out to Championship outfit QPR to gain experience playing English football.

The Magpies loanee has not been an important player for the R’s and Min-hyeok is also yet to become a solid first-team name under Cifuentes.

However, the Spurs loanee came on as a substitute against the U’s on Tuesday night and sealed all three points for QPR with a late goal.

Cifuentes admitted that Ashby and Yang brought a lot of energy when they came on, and he hailed the impact they made against Gary Rowett’s men.

“Whoever jumps in does the job, I’m very happy, because today the bench impact was excellent”, Cifuentes told his club’s in-house media about the impact of the substitutes.

Opponents Date Bristol City (H) 12th April Preston North End (A) 18th April Swansea City (H) 21st April Burnley (H) 26th April Sunderland (A) 3rd May QPR’s remaining Championship games this season

“Excellent, excellent; I think that Kaddie [Dembele] was fantastic in the minutes he played.

“Ashby gave us a lot of energy.

“Yang, not only because of the goal, but the energy he gave us; Lucas [Andersen], for the last minutes, showed his experience and his quality.”

Ashby is already 23, and it remains to be seen what plans Newcastle have for the full-back when he returns to the club in the summer.

Yang already has three direct contributions for QPR, and he will look to have a crack at the Spurs first team upon his return to north London.