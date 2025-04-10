Richard Pelham/Getty Images

QPR loan star Charlie Kelman has revealed that he wants to hit 25 goals at Leyton Orient before he leaves the O’s and stressed he wants the the club’s fans to remember him.

The American striker joined the R’s from Southend United in 2020 and has spent most of his time away from Loftus Road.

Kelman played on loan at Gillingham, Wigan Athletic, and now he is on at Leyton Orient, for the second time, as he played the 2022/23 campaign on loan at the O’s.

A Richie Wellens-led Leyton Orient are pushing for the League One playoff spots and Kelman has been instrumental for them, contributing to 20 goals directly in 41 league games.

The QPR loan star stressed he has had two good years at the O’s and he wants to do something special for them before he leaves.

“I am delighted with the win [against Mansfield Town] and myself; 21 goals and my 100th appearance for the O’s”, the 23-year-old told Leyton Orient’s media (0:29).

“It has been a pleasure over these two years and hopefully I can leave them something to remember me by.”

Player Goals Richard Kone (Wycombe Wanderers) 18 Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) 18 Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient) 17 Sam Smith (Wrexham) 16 Davis Kellior-Dunn (Barnsley) 15 Top five League One goalscorers this season so far

Kelman currently has 21 goals in all competitions and he admitted that he wants to hit 25 25-goal tally by the end of this campaign.

“Yes, I have hit my 20, but I want 25 now.

“And, I do not know if the other lads in the league have scored, but obviously the golden boot is something [I am aiming for].

“I am not looking too far ahead but if I just keep working hard and see what happens.”

O’s boss, Richie Wellens, criticised Kelman for his first-half performance against Mansfield Town despite him scoring two goals in the O’s 3-2 win.

Kelman will be hoping to have a chance to play for the R’s when he goes back to Loftus Road following his impressive loan spell at Leyton Orient.