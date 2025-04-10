Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Bristol City star Leroy Rosenior has made it clear that he is not expecting Robins boss Liam Manning to make a lot of changes against QPR for a game he sees as very winnable.

The Robins have placed themselves fifth in the Championship table after beating West Brom earlier this week and Watford at the weekend.

Bristol City’s recent form has given them a great chance to finish in the top six, and up next, they are set to play QPR at Loftus Road.

Ex-Robins hitman Rosenior stressed that players do not need safeguarding at this point in the season, as he feels all the players will be raring to play the remaining games.

He name-checked George Earthy, who is on loan from West Ham, and Max Bird to start against the R’s as, in his view, they can give Marti Cifuentes’ side a lot to worry about.

Rosenior believes that the QPR game is one which is very winnable for Bristol City this weekend.

“The next game [against QPR] is winnable”, Rosenior said on Robins TV (16:52) about Bristol City’s upcoming game against the R’s.

Team Points Leeds United 85 Burnley 85 Sheffield United 83 Sunderland 76 Bristol City 63 Coventry City 62 Current Championship top six standings

“It changes how the teams set up against you as well.

“QPR, would have seen [Bristol] City’s results, and maybe from earlier on in the season, they have been more attacking.

“But we have got to make sure we have Bird and Earthy in there, that will give them so much more to worry about; City do not have to [worry].”

“They made one change [against West Brom], [Marcus] McGuane, but I do not expect too many changes.

“I know people are talking about saving players but you know what, they will be flying, they will all want to play.”

The R’s will be hosting Bristol City at Loftus Road with confidence as they are playing on the back of a 3-1 win against Oxford United on Wednesday night.

Both teams will be eager to snatch all three points as their previous league meeting in mid-December ended in a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate.