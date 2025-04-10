Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Barry Ferguson has picked his Rangers lineup vs Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League at Ibrox this evening as the Gers seek a favourable result to take to Spain.

Rangers face a tough test in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie and we looked at it in depth in our match preview.

While domestic form has been poor for Rangers of late, they have been able to drag themselves to super-human efforts in the Europa League and Ferguson will hope that can continue tonight.

Getting his Rangers lineup vs Athletic Bilbao right will be crucial for Ferguson as the Gers are coming up against a side that put Roma out in the last 16.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in Glasgow on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, with two wins and three draws, and sit fourth in La Liga, amid Ferguson having insisted Rangers will give everything to progress.

Rangers are without defender John Souttar and midfielder Mohammed Diomande, who are suspended, in what is a big blow that Ferguson will hope they can deal with.

He has made a big call tonight, with Jack Butland dropped to the bench.

Ferguson goes with Liam Kelly in goal this evening, while at the back Rangers have James Tavernier, Robin Propper, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling and Ridvan Yilmaz.

In midfield, Rangers look towards Nicolas Raskin and Bailey Rice, while Ianis Hagi and Vaclav Cerny will support Cyriel Dessers.

If Ferguson needs to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Athletic Bilbao at any point during the 90 minutes then he has options off the bench he can turn to and they include Danilo and Connor Barron.

Rangers Lineup vs Athletic Bilbao

Kelly, Tavernier, Propper, Balogun, Sterling, Yilmaz, Raskin, Rice, Hagi, Cerny, Dessers

Substitutes: Butland, McGuire, Barron, Bajrami, Nsiala, Jefte, Igamane, McCausland, Curtis, McCallion, Danilo