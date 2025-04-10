Carl Recine/Getty Images

AC Milan’s ‘biggest dream’ signing for the summer is to take Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali back to Italy and the San Siro.

The 24-year-old midfielder, in 2023, made a move to the banks of the Tyne to join Newcastle and the Magpies paid a hefty transfer fee to AC Milan to acquire his services.

Tonali initially struggled in the black and white stripes and was subject to a lengthy ban due to breaching betting rules.

However, the Italian has been brilliant this season and has established himself as a key part of Newcastle’s midfield, helping the Magpies to win the EFL Cup.

Despite his excellent displays this season, Tonali has been consistency linked back with a move to Italy.

It has been suggested that Italian giants Juventus are among his suitors and they are in indirect contact with the Magpies star.

Tonali’s former club AC Milan are struggling this season and might miss out on a spot in Europe next term.

Club Games Goals Assists Newcastle United 49 5 2 AC Milan 130 7 13 Brescia 89 6 16 Sandro Tonali’s career statistics so far

The Rossoneri are planning to rejig their squad in the summer to introduce more Italian stars, and according to Italian outlet QS (via Area Napoli), AC Milan’s biggest dream is to re-sign Tonali from Newcastle in the summer.

The midfielder has previously admitted that he wants to go back to Italy at some point in his career, but it remains a question whether Newcastle will entertain an offer if it comes in the summer for Tonali.

Tonali has three more years left on his current deal with Newcastle and he is rated highly by Magpies boss Eddie Howe.

Newcastle are in the race to secure a place in the Champions League next season and they will be desperate to keep a player of Tonali’s calibre at the club if they qualify for Europe next season.

It would also likely need AC Milan to offer a big sum to change Newcastle’s stance and that could well be beyond the financial capabilities of the San Siro side.