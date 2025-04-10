Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Derby County star Shaun Barker has hailed Liverpool loan star Nat Phillips for his impressive defensive display against Burnley this week in the Championship.

Phillips is a product of Liverpool’s academy and though the 28-year-old has had stints in the side at Anfield, he has not threatened to nail down a spot and has regularly been loaned out.

The defender is currently on his sixth loan spell away from Anfield as Championship side Derby acquired him on a season-long loan in the summer.

Relegation-battlers Derby faced one of the automatic promotion favourites in the shape of Burnley on Tuesday night and were able to hold them to a 0-0 draw at Pride Park.

Barker hailed Phillips and his team-mate Matt Clarke for their strong defensive display against Scott Parker’s men.

The ex-Rams star pointed out that whatever came in their way, Clarke and Phillips dealt with everything very well, as he feels the game suited them from a defensive standpoint.

“The defenders have to primarily defend the box, that is what they are strong at”, Barker said on Rams Review (7:29) when talking about the 0-0 draw between Burnley and Derby.

Opponents Result Burnley (H) 0-0 Swansea City (A) 1-0 Preston North End (H) 2-0 Derby County’s last three results

“But I have to say, I thought Phillips and Clarke were once again outstanding against Burnley.

“Everything that was thrown into there, everything that was to feet, it just suited them perfectly.”

Last week, Reds’ loan Phillips revealed his struggles with sleeping after night matches due to multiple reasons.

Rams boss John Eustace will hope he is well rested for the weekend clash against Portsmouth as the big games keep coming for the Pride Park outfit.

Derby thrashed Portsmouth 4-0 at Pride Park in December and Pompey will be eager for revenge.

Liverpool will also have a continued eye on how Phillips does as they look for him to boost his value.