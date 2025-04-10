Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool out-on-loan talent Owen Beck has revealed that he confided in his agent that the Championship was a very tough league just after playing his tenth match for Blackburn Rovers earlier this season.

The Welshman joined Blackburn in the summer on loan until the end of the season from the Reds after spending the previous season on loan at Dundee in the Scottish Premiership.

Beck featured 24 times for Blackburn in the Championship this season and registered three goal contributions from the left-back position.

However, the 22-year-old’s season has been cut short because of a hamstring injury because of which he is now set to return to his parent club Liverpool for treatment.

Beck stated that he will always remain grateful to Blackburn for signing him and giving him the opportunity to play for the club.

He revealed that after playing around ten games in the Championship, he even told his agent that the league is very difficult and admitted that he encountered tough battles regularly as he faced top-quality wingers in every match.

Beck told Rovers TV (4:21): “After about ten games in, I was speaking to my agent and I was saying it is a tough league.

Club Years Liverpool 2021- Bolton Wanderers (loan) 2022-2023 Dundee (loan) 2023-2024 Blackburn Rovers (loan) 2024-2025 Owen Beck’s career history

“I think for me I play against top wingers every game and yes every one of them poses a different threat in their own way.

“So it is really tough and, but yes that has made me a better player, made me a better person as well.

“I just cannot thank Blackburn enough for taking me in on loan and giving me the opportunities they have.”

Valerien Ismael’s men have experienced a dire run of form, losing five of their last six matches which has killed their hopes to secure a playoff spot at the end of the campaign and are now set to play the rest of the season without their first choice left-back.

Liverpool will hope that Beck will be able to regain match fitness quickly and will be ready to take the next step in his professional career.

What the Reds choose to do with him in the summer remains to be seen.