Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that Bristol City would have been a much bigger threat if they had a better striker, but he also pointed out that Nahki Wells has picked up good form at the perfect time.

Liam Manning’s men have been in brilliant form in the last few weeks as they have lost only one of their last nine Championship games.

The Robins have got the better of Watford and West Brom in their last two games; the Hornets and the Baggies are also chasing playoff spots.

Bristol City sit fifth in the table with 63 points and Parkin pointed out that they have very good continuity when it comes to selecting their team.

Wells, 34, has scored three goals in the last four games, which Parkin recognised as a positive sign for Manning’s side.

The former hitman, however, believes that the Robins would have caused a lot of trouble for teams at the top if they had a good striker in the ranks at Ashton Gate.

“They have a good continuity there in terms of selection”, Parkin said on What The EFL (16:33) about Bristol City.

Opponents Date QPR (A) 12th April Sunderland (H) 18th April Luton Town (A) 21st April Leeds United (A) 28th April Preston North End (H) 3rd May Bristol City’s remaining league games this season

“They still probably lack one striker, which would have catapulted them in the reckoning, I think, early in the season.

“But, Nahki Wells, coming back to form exactly at the time.

“So, yes, Bristol City are where Coventry were two, three weeks ago; real rhythm, picking up victories and look like they are a really good shout to be in the playoffs and a real threat at that.”

Bristol City are set to face QPR on Saturday and former Robins star Leroy Rosenior has insisted the game is winnable.

The Robins will be raring to get another win on the road against the R’s to cement themselves in the top six of the league.