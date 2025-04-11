Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

One of Everton‘s attackers has been ‘approached’ by several clubs in the top five European leagues and he will ‘assess his options’ when the window opens in June.

The Toffees are expected to have a busy summer transfer window as David Moyes seeks to put his stamp on the squad.

Amid the takeover from The Friedkin Group, Everton will have more financial leeway to operate in the market as they try to make a splash in the first season at their new stadium.

The club will look at both full-back positions closely, while Moyes recently sent a scout to check up on Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg.

Eyes are also on what players could leave and, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, several clubs from the top five leagues in Europe ‘have approached’ Everton striker Beto.

They are keen to learn about what would be needed to sign Beto, who on his part is fully focused on the rest of the season with Everton.

It is suggested that the striker ‘will assess his options’ in June, when the window swings open for business.

Opponents Minutes on pitch Fulham 9 Leicester City (two) 88 Liverpool 90 Crystal Palace 90 Manchester United 90 Beto’s Premier League goals this season

It is unclear what terms Everton might ask for in order to let the former Udinese man depart in the summer window.

Beto has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Everton over the course of the season and has managed to hit the back of the net on ten occasions.

He went on a red hot goalscoring streak in February, netting on consecutive Premier League games against Leicester City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Beto has another two years left to run on his current deal with the Toffees, having joined in the summer of 2023.