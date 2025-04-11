Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League shot-stopper Shaka Hislop feels that Manchester United hitman Rasmus Hojlund does not know what Ruben Amorim wants from him and stressed the Dane takes a lot of easy ways out at times.

The Red Devils agreed to pay a £72m package to Serie A side Atalanta in the summer of 2023 to bring in the striker in on a five-year deal.

However, so far he has struggled to live up to his massive price tag, scoring only 24 goals in 85 games for the Old Trafford outfit.

This season, Hojlund has scored eight goals in 42 appearances and Hislop feels that it is evident that the Dane is low in confidence.

The former Premier League star insisted that Hojlund is not sure what instructions are given to him, and he stressed that the Red Devils forward tries to take the easy way out.

“Not only did Hojlund not contribute meaningfully, I think it is evident that he is sorely lacking in confidence, and that is about as nicely as I can put it”, Hislop said on ESPN FC (9:19).

“When he is in possession, in and around the box, I really do feel like he is grabbing on shirts.

Competition Games and goals Premier League 3 goals in 26 games Europa League 5 goals 11 games EFL Cup No goals in 2 games FA Cup No goals in 3 games Rasmus Hojlund’s goals this season

“He is not sure what he is trying to do, he is not sure what is asked of him, he is not sure what is around him, and a lot of the time, just taking the easy way out.

“You cannot build on that, you simply cannot.”

On Thursday night, he failed to make any impact against Lyon in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw in the quarter-finals and was taken off for Joshua Zirkzee, who scored a crucial goal.

Manchester United face high-on-confidence Newcastle United on Sunday, and it remains to be seen if Hojlund will be able to score for the second time in his last 16 Premier League games.