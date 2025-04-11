Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has insisted that Coventry City’s attacking-midfield star Jack Rudoni orchestrates the team’s rhythm and praised his positional flexibility throughout different phases of a match.

The 23-year-old played for AFC Wimbledon and Huddersfield Town before Championship side Coventry City picked him up in the summer window.

The Sky Blues paid around £5m for the English midfielder, and barring his shoulder injury last month, he has been an instrumental part in Coventry City’s push for the playoff positions.

Earlier this week, he gave a crucial assist to Jamie Paterson in the dying embers of the game against Portsmouth, which saw them pick all three points in a 1-0 win for Frank Lampard’s men.

Parkin stressed that Rudoni was the Sky Blues’ best player against Pompey, and he thinks his way of picking Paterson out was ‘wonderful’.

The ex-striker hailed Rudoni’s ability to move intelligently and Parkin believes that Rudoni controls Coventry City’s tempo of play.

“Rudoni was Coventry’s best player [against Portsmouth], really like the look of him”, Parkin said on What The EFL (4:04) about Rudoni.

Club Season AFC Wimbledon 2019-2022 Corinthian-Casuals 2019 (loan) Tonbridge Angels 2019 (loan) Huddersfield Town 2022-2024 Coventry City 2024- Jack Rudoni’s career history

“He is very clever, all Coventry’s moves seem to go through him, he has a great degree of flexibility regarding where he can move, where he can roam.

“He picks up the right-hand side, last minute, four minutes added on and he clips out a wonderful pass out to the far post and a lovely goal by Paterson, brilliant volley.”

Lampard’s side are sitting sixth in the table, but they will need to pick up points consistently as Middlesbrough, West Brom, Millwall and Watford are not too far behind.

Rudoni has eleven league assists already, and he will be looking to add to that when Coventry City face Hull City at the weekend.