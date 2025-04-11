Carl Recine/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche insists he does not care whether Hugo Ekitike’s goal against Tottenham Hotspur has boosted his price tag, amid interest from Liverpool in the 22-year-old.

Ekitike was on form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night as he found the back of the net in a 1-1 draw with Spurs in the Europa League.

His goal has put the Bundesliga side in a decent spot to try to advance to the semi-finals when the second leg is held in Germany.

It also further boosted his profile amid speculation Premier League sides are keen on him; Liverpool have been widely linked with Ekitike in recent days.

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Krosche could have been understandably delighted with the goal in England as it could further boost his valuation, but that thought is far from his mind at present.

Asked about the goal increasing Ekitike’s price tag, Krosche was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers: “I don’t care. What matters today is the result. Everything else remains to be seen.”

The deal-maker stressed that he trusts Ekitike will be able to handle the transfer talk around him at the moment, though is clear he must still become more assertive.

Opponents Minutes on pitch Fulham 9 Leicester City (two) 88 Liverpool 90 Crystal Palace 90 Manchester United 90 Beto’s Premier League goals this season

“Sometimes he needs to be more assertive, like he was in front of goal.

“Hugo is a young guy, but he’s also experienced a few things in his life; he’s aware of the rumours surrounding him and his personality. So he can handle them.”

This season so far, Ekitike has found the back of the net 20 times in just 41 outings across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt.

His efforts have made the Bundesliga side quickly forget about Omar Marmoush, who they sold to Manchester City in the winter transfer window.

Eintracht Frankfurt will want Ekitike to continue his lethal form when Spurs visit for the second leg.