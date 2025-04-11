Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou believes that Mohamed Salah signing a new contract with Liverpool is good news not just for the Reds, but also for the Premier League as a whole.

Salah, one the main orchestrators of Liverpool’s impressive season, signed a new two-year contract on Friday, thus ending months of speculation regarding his future.

Since 2017, the Egyptian has been a loyal servant to the Merseyside club and has wowed the Premier League with his attacking play and goal return.

Postecglou believes that while Salah signing a new contract is more good news for Liverpool than anybody else, is goes a long way towards making sure the Premier League stays at the top.

For players such as Salah, Postecoglou believes that age is just irrelevant and he can see no signs of his qualities declining as the years go by.

“Definitely, great news for Liverpool, more I guess, than anyone else”, Postecoglou said at a press conference (7:54).

“He is such a fantastic player, but with certain players, age is irrelevant.

Trophy Year Premier League 2020 FA Cup 2022 EFL Cup 2022. 2024 Community Shield 2022 Champions League 2019 UEFA Super Cup 2019 FIFA Club World Cup 2019 Trophies Mohamed Salah has won with Liverpool

“He has probably had his best season this year and I don’t see him diminishing.

“So great for Liverpool and great for the league.

“You want the best players here, you want the best players performing in this competition.

“So I think that is positive for everyone.”

Salah is in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot and has 27 goals already, along with another 17 assists.

Saudi Arabian clubs have been keen to sign Salah, but the attacker wants to remain on Merseyside and try to pick up more pieces of silverware with Liverpool.