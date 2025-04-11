Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has revealed that it takes lot of energy to manage the Whites as it is a very emotional club and one moment is enough to turn everything upside down.

The Yorkshire giants experienced a poor run before their 1-0 win against Middlesbrough, as they dropped six points in three matches to drop down to third spot in the Championship table.

However, as Sheffield United suffered two defeats on the bounce and Leeds returned to winning ways at the Riverside, they are again back in the automatic promotion spots.

Farke is set to lead Leeds inot battle against Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday as he looks for the Whites to pick up another precious three points in the Championship.

The game will be something of a milestone for Farke as it will be his 100th game as Leeds manager.

Farke highlighted that this emotional connection with Leeds has created a perfect environment at the club, however, he highlighted that it brings a lot of pressure.

The Leeds boss believes even one second is enough to change the atmosphere at the club but claimed that his time with the Whites has not changed him, even though he is clear it costs him a lot in energy.

Told he is set to manage his 100th Leeds United game, Farke said in a press conference (19:40): “You don’t have too much to think about yourself because it is a club that costs lots of energy.

“Because this club is so over-emotional and so nervous, it feels sometimes as manager you don’t just lead the team, but also like you have led the supporters and the whole staff.

“I have never experienced a club where even the staff members are also die-heart fans of the club they work for.

“It is a great atmosphere and great set-up to work for because you have the chance to make so many people happy, but on the other hand it means also like a big responsibility.

“You always have to be awake and be switched on because within one day or one second, the world can turn upside down for this club.

“For that it costs lots of energy, but I would not say the club has changed me. It just takes lots of energy and for that you need your periods where you can recharge a little bit, but right now there is no time to recharge, you always have to be switched on.”

Farke managed to lead Norwich City out of the Championship on two occasions and Leeds brought him in as a promotion specialist.

If Leeds do not manage to go up, the jury is out on whether the club will give Farke another bite of the cherry.