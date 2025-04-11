Spurs Official

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has rubbished talk Spurs are ready to send January signing Mathys Tel back to Germany in the summer, insisting that he is happy with the progress the attacker has been making in London.

Spurs saw off competition to land Tel from Bayern Munich on loan in the winter transfer window and also included an option to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

Tel is gradually getting into his groove after having hit double figures in terms of his appearances for the club.

He has though struggled to make a big impact and it has been claimed in Germany that Tel is set to head back to Bayern Munich in the summer rather than stay at Tottenham.

However, Postecoglou insists that there is no need to believe all that is reported in not just the German but any press anywhere.

“Don’t believe in everything that comes out of the German press, any press really these days”, Postecoglou said at a press conference (10:59).

“I shouldn’t say press but just information, in general. The days of it being double-checked, triple-checked, triple-sourced are long gone.”

Club Years Rennes 2021-2022 Bayern Munich 2022- Tottenham Hotspur (loan) 2025- Mathys Tel’s career history

The Spurs boss is clear that Tel is an important figure for the club and it must be remembered he lacked game time at Bayern Munich.

“No Mathys is important for us. When he came in, people forget that he hadn’t played hardly at all at Bayern.

“And we threw him in and he was playing game after game after game.

“It was always going to be a big ask for him, but that’s the challenge he had.

“Now, we are working with him in training, we really believe that he can make an impact. Physically he is much better now.

“He is in a much better place, and he is getting to understand our game a lot better.

“So we will keep working with him and I still think he is an exciting talent and happy to have him.”

Tel and the Tottenham team’s entire focus will now be on the Europa League second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt – a tie that currently hangs in the balance after the 1-1 draw in London.

They are though in Premier League action at the weekend when they take on Wolves.