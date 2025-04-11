Michael Regan/Getty Images

Eyupspor want €10m for Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle United target Berke Ozer and in the event of a transfer, Fenerbahce would be set to experience a cash windfall.

In the upcoming summer transfer window, several Premier League clubs are looking to strengthen their goalkeeper departments and they have their eyes set on Eyupspor shot-stopper Ozer, who has impressed in the Turkish top flight.

The 24-year-old has grabbed the attention of Birmingham outfit Aston Villa, who are considering Ozer as backup for Emiliano Martinez.

Aston Villa are not the only Premier League side to have been widely linked with Ozer, as Liverpool and Newcastle are also interested in him and they are set to scout him during Eyupspor’s game against Adana Demirspor on Monday.

It appears that everything is set for a transfer battle to heat up in the summer and a price point has become clear.

According to Turkish outlet GS Gazete, Eyupspor president Fatih Kulaksiz has let Ozer’s suitors know that they will need to pay €10m for his signature.

Ozer was on the books of Fenerbahce before he joined Portimonense in 2022 and both clubs will receive a percentage of the money Eyupspor will gain from his transfer.

Years Club 2016-2018 Altinordu 2018-2022 Fenerbahce 2019-2021 (loan) Westerlo 2022-2023 Portimonense 2023- Eyupspor 2023 Umraniyespor Ozer’s career so far

Fenerbahce are set to receive 40 per cent from Ozer’s future sale and it is still unclear whether Aston Villa are willing to meet the Turkish outfit’s expectations.

Liverpool and Newcastle, on the other hand, are closely monitoring the goalkeeper’s situation and they want to evaluate him first before making a move.

Ozer’s current deal with Eyupspor is set to expire in June and the Turkish outfit have an option to extend his stay further for one year.

The goalkeeper has featured 28 times for Eyupspor so far in the Turkish Super Lig, keeping ten clean sheets in the process and has so far played a key role in the club’s attempts to secure a place in Europe next season.