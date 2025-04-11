Andrew Leinster/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Kris Boyd believes that the Gers’ Scottish Premiership fixture against Aberdeen is not going to be a free hit as fans demand the side win every game.

Rangers are the only team still fighting in Europe and have their hopes hanging in the balance after a hard-fought goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Despite the gruelling 90 minutes on Thursday and the prospect of 90 more next week, Boyd believes that the match at Pittodrie is not going to give them an opportunity to relax.

He stressed that Rangers’ supporters demand that the team win every game and there is no such thing as a free hit for the club.

“When I listen to people saying that some games – it’s a free hit. What does that mean?” Boyd told the Warm Up show (27:00).

“If somebody says it’s a free hit and you go somewhere and you lose five or six nil, they are shouting for the manager to be sacked.

“But you were telling me before the game that it was a free hit. I lose five or six nil and now all of a sudden, you are shouting for me to be sacked.

“It doesn’t make sense.

Result Competition Rangers 3-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Aberdeen 2-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Last three Rangers vs Aberdeen meetings

“Rangers fans demand you win every single game.

“Do you think they are going up to Pittodrie at the weekend for a holiday? They need to go out there and win the game.”

Boyd is clear that having already lost at Aberdeen this season, Rangers need to make sure they show real fight at Pittodrie.

“They have already been up there and lost this season.

“They need to go up and put in a performance that at least the fans can come away and say that there is a bit of fight there, there is grit, determination ahead of what is a huge game in Bilbao.”

Rangers boss Barry Ferguson will know that Thursday night’s meeting with Athletic Bilbao is the priority for the Gers, however heading to Spain on the back of a defeat at Aberdeen would not be good preparation.

Every game is also something of an audition for Ferguson if he wants to be able to have the job on a full time basis.