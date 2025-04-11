Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

European Cup winner Steve Nicol is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur‘s players do not provide Dominic Solanke with opportunities to score goals and accused Ange Postecoglou’s side of not playing according to the forward’s strengths.

Tottenham forward Solanke has not scored a goal for the club since his strike against Newcastle United on 4th January and on Thursday he had a difficult night against Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Solanke featured for 87 minutes on Thursday and managed only one shot on Eintracht Frankfurt’s goal, amassing 20 touches throughout the game.

Nicol, however, was unhappy with the lack of service Solanke received from the Spurs players throughout the game and slammed them for not playing according to the strengths of the forward.

The European Cup winner, with Liverpool, also pointed out that due to a lack of service, Solanke often drops into midfield to make something happen and because of that, he misses opportunities created by the Tottenham players.

“I don’t remember if he [Solanke] had a shot or a header or any sort of contribution in terms of trying to score a goal”, Nicol said on ESPN (14:00).

“I mean, again, a centre forward that just doesn’t really get any supply.

Competition Games Goals Premier League 22 7 Europa League 9 2 EFL Cup 4 2 FA Cup 1 – Dominic Solanke so far this season

“Yes, Heung-Min Son had that shot; it was a great save for the ‘keeper. Brennan Johnson hangs around the periphery, but they don’t really try to put Solanke in any sort of position in the penalty box to score a goal; they just don’t.

“Yes, we saw the goalkeeper making a couple of saves and [Rodrigo] Bentancur with the header, but in open play they don’t create anything and so for Solanke as a centre forward, it is almost like he has to go searching to try and do something on his own and then on the odd occasion where it might be on for the ball to be played in the box, he is not there because he is too busy trying to get a touch.

“I just don’t see Spurs playing for Solanke and if I were Solanke, I am sure he would be really frustrated.”

Solanke so far has scored eleven goals in all competitions for Tottenham and he is going through a tough patch of form.

Spurs will take on Wolves at the weekend before travelling to Eintracht Frankfurt for the second leg of the tie and it remains to be been whether Solanke will be able to get himself on the scoresheet to boost Tottenham’s confidence going to Germany.