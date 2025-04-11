Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Sam Parkin believes that West Brom have a serious issue in the forward positions as they are not scoring enough goals, even though he sees them beating Watford this weekend.

The Baggies are experiencing a torrid run of form, losing three matches on the bounce and only picking up two points in their last five Championship matches, which has now raised doubts over their chances of getting a playoff spot at the end of the campaign.

West Brom’s latest 2-1 defeat against Bristol City has now put the club five points behind sixth-placed Coventry City and the Baggies now only have five matches on their hands to change their fortunes.

Mowbray’s men have failed to score more than once in a match since their 2-0 win over Oxford United in February and Parkin has noted their struggles.

Parkin revealed that he believed Adam Armstrong would be the best signing of the season and would help the Baggies to secure a playoff, spot but alongside Karlan Grant’s goal drought, the side are not delivering.

The ex-Championship striker highlighted that only Alex Neil’s Millwall have found the back of the net less than West Brom’s tally of 49 goals this campaign inside the top half.

Parkin feels it is not something which would usually be associated with a Tony Mowbray side.

Result Competition Bristol City 2-1 West Brom Championship West Brom 0-1 Sunderland Championship Norwich City 1-0 West Brom Championship West Brom’s last three results

He told the Championship Check-In Show (12:20): “I expected and was pretty sure that Adam Armstrong would be probably the finest signing in the Championship this season.

“I thought he would probably catapult them into the playoffs no question – I think he’s got two goals.

“Don’t think Karlan Grant has scored this calendar year thus far.

“So they have got a big problem in the forward positions, only Millwall scored fewer in the top half.

“I know he has only come in relatively recently, but not something you’d probably associate with Tony Mowbray.

“Yes, with West Brom you’d expect them to win a lot of low margin games, but you would expect them to have improved in that regard under Mowbray, so not scoring goals, one win in seven, horribly out of form.

“I expect them to beat Watford, however.”

The Baggies set to welcome Watford to the Hawthorns on Saturday, a must-win game for Mowbray’s men as a defeat would see the Hornets go above them in the Championship table and completely kill their hopes of a playoff spot.

West Brom have already suffered a 2-1 defeat against Tom Cleverley’s men earlier this season in December, so at the weekend the Baggies will push to get their revenge as the club are in a now-or-never situation to finish inside the top six.