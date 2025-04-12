Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Trabzonspor will make contact with Southampton in the coming months to try to bring Paul Onuachu back to the club in the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old centre forward has been the apple of the eye of several Turkish outfits since his time with Trabzonspor during the 2023/24 season, where he scored 17 goals for them in all competitions.

Trabzonspor and Besiktas tried in the summer to sign Onuachu from Southampton, but they failed to agree on a deal with the Premier League outfit.

However, the situation has changed now, as Southampton have been relegated to the Championship and it is expected to be all change at St Mary’s.

Trabzonspor and Besiktas see Southampton’s situation as an opportunity to land Onuachu, who is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Saints in the upcoming window.

The Southampton star has been keen on returning to Trabzonspor and the Turkish outfit are keen on acquiring his signature.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Onuachu is still in touch with Trabzonspor and the club will make contact with Southampton in the coming months.

Competition Matches Goals Turkish Super Lig 21 15 Turkish Cup 4 2 Paul Onuachu’s season at Trabzonspor

In the summer transfer window Southampton rejected several attempts from Besiktas and Trabzonspor to take the 30-year-old on loan, but the Saints wanted a permanent transfer.

Under Russell Martin, Onuachu played a bit part role for the Saints, but after his departure, he has started regularly for them and has scored four goals in the last ten games.

Onuachu will be hoping to finish the season strongly and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to finally seal a move to Turkey in the upcoming summer window.