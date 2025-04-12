Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Galatasaray star Dries Mertens has called Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to convince the Belgian to move to Turkey in the summer.

The 33-year-old midfielder announced that he is going to bring down the curtain on his Manchester City career in the summer after a ten-year-long stay with the club.

De Bruyne’s contract with Manchester City expires at the end of June 2025 and he will be leaving the club as a free agent.

Several outfits are keen on securing the signature of De Bruyne in the summer and Galatasaray are one of them.

The Turkish giants are famous for signing top players from the big five European leagues and they have been on the trail of De Bruyne for a long time.

After De Bruyne’s announcement, Galatasaray are sensing an opportunity to bring the Belgian international to Istanbul and have started working on a deal.

Martens, who is a former Belgian international and has played with De Bruyne several times, is currently at Galatasaray.

Competition Games Goal contributions Premier League 21 8 Champions League 7 – FA Cup 3 1 EFL Cup 1 – De Bruyne’s season so far

And according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Mertens is playing a key role in Galatasaray’s attempt to sign the Manchester City star.

It is suggested that De Bruyne recently received a phone call from Mertens, who provided him with the details of his current club in the hope of convincing him to move to Galatasaray.

It is, however, unclear whether the Manchester City star will move to Turkey in the summer, but he will be focused on helping the Sky Blues acquire a spot in the Champions League next season.

De Bruyne scored and provided an assist for Manchester City in their 5-2 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.