Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is unwilling to take issue with Cristian Romero often remaining up the pitch and feels the defender is just keen to make an impact in games.

Spurs have faced massive criticism this season for their consistently poor performances which has seen the club sit 15th in the Premier League table with 37 points on the board after 31 matches.

With the club already being knocked out of all the domestic competitions being almost certain to finish outside the top eight, the Europa League remains their only way to salvage something from the campaign.

Romero, who has missed a large chunk of the season because of injury issues, has also been a subject to criticism because of moving out of his centre-back position and staying up the pitch at times.

That is not something which Postecoglou is willing to criticise him for though and he believes the Argentine wants to make an impact.

The 59-year-old said in a press conference (10:17): “I think, within the scope of what we are trying to do, I think one of it is just Cuti trying to be an instigator, an aggressor in the game with and without the ball.

“At different times, it works. You might not remember, he scored a goal against Arsenal by doing exactly that.

Club Years Belgrano 2016-2018 Genoa 2018-2019 Juventus 2019-2021 Genoa (loan) 2019-2020 Atalanta (loan) 2020-2021 Atalanta 2021-2022 Tottenham Hotspur (loan) 2021-2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2022- Cristian Romero’s career history

“We understand that these are moments you need to do that and other times, we need make sure that we stay disciplined.

“For the most part, I think Cuti, when he is out there it feels like he always wants to be somebody who makes an impact on the game and I think that is important for us.”

Spurs are now set for a trip to Molineux on Sunday to face Wolves, who have won three of their last four meetings against the Lilywhites.

While results in the Premier League remain important for Postecoglou, the priority will be on avoiding injuries and building momentum for Thursday night’s Europa League meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt.