Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has selected his starting lineup for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock at Celtic Park.

With the Bhoys cruising to the league title, there is no pressure on their shoulders other than to try to collect as many points as possible.

Celtic have lost two of their last three Scottish Premiership games, with the latest defeat coming at bottom of the table St Johnstone.

Rodgers is keen to see a quick response from the Celtic lineup he has picked today and the Bhoys have won their last four meetings on the bounce with Kilmarnock.

Kilmarnock arrive at Celtic Park on the back of a 2-0 win over Motherwell which ended a run of five games without a win, with four of those ending in defeat.

In goal for Celtic today is Viljami Sinisalo, who will be looking to keep a clean sheet and lay down a marker of his abilities.

At the back, Rodgers picks a four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

In midfield, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Reo Hatate to look to control the game, while in the attacking third of the pitch James Forrest and Daizen Maeda support striker Adam Idah.

Rodgers can shake up his Celtic lineup at any time through the use of his substitutes and his options include Nicolas Kuhn and Jota.

Celtic start today’s game as firm favourites to return to winning ways and will want to put on an impressive display in front of the home faithful at Celtic Park.

Celtic Lineup vs Kilmarnock

Sinisalo, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Forrest, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Bain, Trusty, Jota, Kuhn, McCowan, Schlupp, Nawrocki, Bernardo, Ralston