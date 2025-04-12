Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Preston North End

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK Time

An automatic promotion-chasing Leeds United side found some of their lost momentum when they finally managed to earn all three points by beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday. What was even more impressive was the fact that the win happened away from home, where they have somewhat shaky this season.

The general anticipation had been that it would be tough outing against Michael Carrick’s promotion-chasing side but after scoring just after the second minute, the Whites held on to grind out the result, which could eventually prove to be a determining factor in promotion.

Tuesday is now done and dusted though and for Daniel Farke it is time to look forward to the new challenge that lies ahead of him in what is his 100th game as Leeds boss; the German has admitted the job takes a lot in terms of energy.

Preston North End, the team that the Whites are set to face next, have had an indifferent season wherein things have gone from bad to worse for them. They are currently languishing in a lowly 16th position but at no immediate risk of being relegated.

They do need points to cement their Championship status for next season and boss Paul Heckingbottom has urged bravery at Elland Road.

Preston must do without Sam Greenwood, who is unable to play against Leeds are his parent club.

Leeds though cannot afford that luxury as they have both Sheffield United and Burnley breathing down their necks.

After suffering from a brief trauma due to three draws in a row, they have found some of that lost comfort and will leave no stone unturned to maintain their dominance of the league.

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: WDDDW

Preston North End: DDLLW

Predicted Teams

Leeds United Preston North End Darlow Cornell Bogle Porteous Rodon Gibson Ampadu Hughes Byram Kesler-Hayden Gruev Thordarson Tanaka Whiteman Gnonto Brady Aaronson Keane Solomon Frokjaer-Jensen Piroe Osmanjic Predicted teams

Key Men

Leeds United

For the Whites it will be all about leaving nothing to chances. They simply have to find ways to win the match and hence the attackers are going to hold the key.

Joel Piroe needs a goal desperately and against a struggling Preston side, he could have the ideal opportunity to break the temporary duck, but watch out for Patrick Bamford, whose latest cameo saw him dubbed a ‘real weapon’.

Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon, who has been having a quiet few weeks can light up the scene against an out-of-form Preston side in the absence of Dan James, who is sidelined with injury.

Preston North End

For Preston, a lot of onus is going to be on their ability to defend. There surely is going to be a plethora of attack from the home side, much to the delight of the home fans but for the visiting side, success will depend on their ability to counter those attacking threats. Former Plymouth defender Lewis Gibson has been key for Preston since joining from fellow Championship outfit Plymouth in January. Standing at six feet one inches, he can prove to the be aerial presence to prevent the crosses from going in

It is hard to think any visit to Elland Road would be successful without Preston’s goalkeeper having a superb game and the onus is on David Cornell, who has been in for the injured Freddie Woodman, to shine.

Result Competition Preston North End 1-1 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 2-1 Preston North End Championship Preston North End 2-1 Leeds United Championship Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Preston pushed Leeds hard in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season and the Whites needed an injury time own goal to escape Deepdale with a 1-1 draw.

However, the story should be different at Elland Road, where Leeds are usually dominant, both with the ball and when it comes to getting results.

It is hard to see an out of sorts Preston side getting anything at Leeds and they look set for a very long afternoon indeed.

Heckingbottom will do all that he can to stop his former team from grabbing the bragging rights, but he will have to be disappointed today.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 2-0 Preston North End

Where To Watch?

Leeds United vs Preston North End will be available live to watch on Sky Sports + and NOW TV. Fans outside the UK can watch live through either Leeds United or Preston’s websites via their streaming services.