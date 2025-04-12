Stu Forster/Getty Images

Liverpool and Newcastle United are set to send scouts to watch Aston Villa target goalkeeper Berke Ozer play against Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has been a hot prospect among Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa particularly keen on him.

Ozer is on the books at Turkish side Eyupspor and his displays are being closely monitored.

Newcastle United are also planning to introduce depth in the goalkeeper department in the summer and are keen, while Liverpool are also looking to run the rule over Ozer.

The pair are ready to step up their interest as they are planning to have Ozer watched in a game on Monday.

Ozer has featured in 28 league games for Eyupspor and has managed to keep ten clean sheets in the process.

He is expected to start against Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday and Liverpool and Newcastle will have scouts watching, according to Turkish magazine Fanatik.

Season Club 2016-2018 Altinordu 2018-2022 Fenerbahce 2019-2021 (loan) Westerlo 2022-2023 Portimonense 2023- Eyupspor 2023 Umraniyespor Ozer’s career so far

Ozer’s current contract is set to run out at the end of this season; however, Eyupspor have an option to extend his stay at the club for a further year which they are expected to trigger.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also in the hunt for his signature.

Eyupspor are tipped to be looking for €10m to let him go in the summer.

Ozer so far has featured 58 times for Eyupspor and last season played a crucial role in helping the team earn promotion to the Turkish Super Lig.