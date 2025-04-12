George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Preston North End

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has picked his Leeds United lineup vs Preston this afternoon in the Championship, game previewed here, as the Whites look to claim all three points at Elland Road.

The Leeds boss is heading into his 100th game in charge of the Yorkshire club and has admitted that the job is one which demands a lot of energy from him.

Leeds returned to winning ways against Middlesbrough in midweek Championship action and the match also saw Patrick Bamford come off the bench and catch the eye.

Farke admitted in his pre-match press conference that he will not be able to call upon Daniel James in his Leeds United lineup today as the winger has a hamstring issue.

The season is also over for defender Pascal Struijk as he has a fracture in his foot and is looking at ten weeks out.

Farke picks Karl Darlow in goal in his Leeds United lineup, with Illan Meslier continuing to warm the bench after losing his spot following a series of costly errors.

Defence sees the Leeds boss go with Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

In the engine room, Farke looks towards Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka to dominate, while leading the attacking charge are Manor Solomon, Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe.

If Farke needs to shuffle his Leeds United lineup vs Preston at any point during the game he can look to his bench to make changes, where his options include striker Patrick Bamford and winger Largie Ramazani.

Leeds United Lineup vs Preston

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Meslier, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Wober, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Joseph, Bamford