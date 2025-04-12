Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Stuart Dallas says he is delighted that Daniel Farke has been able to respond given that fans have been putting pressure on him.

Leeds have been under the microscope as the race for automatic promotion from the Championship heats up and they have shrugged off a poor run to recover in their last two games.

Preston North End were beaten 2-1 at Elland Road on Saturday to follow hot on the heels of a vital 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough in midweek.

Combined with Sheffield United crumbling and losing again on Saturday, Leeds now have a five-point buffer in the automatic promotion places.

Dallas insists he is delighted for Farke personally, given that he has seen Leeds fans online putting the German under pressure.

He thinks Farke will now be well aware that automatic promotion is within touching distance.

“I’m so happy for Daniel because there’s questions being asked of him within that run-in”, Dallas said post match on LUTV (2:47).

Opponents Date Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Sheffield United Championship Sheffield United 0-1 Millwall Championship Oxford United 1-0 Sheffield United Championship Leeds United’s remaining fixtures

“As an ex-player now I can read stuff online and I’ve seen a lot of fans putting pressure on him, so I’m delighted for him he’s responded with two wins, two huge wins.

“And he’ll know they’re not far away.”

Farke failed to get Leeds promoted to the Premier League last season when they suffered playoff final heartbreak at the hands of Southampton, amid a late meltdown costing them an automatic spot.

The former Norwich City boss is keen for a crack at the Premier League as Leeds manager and, with just four games left, will now be confident of taking the Whites over the line this season.