Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Adrian Durham thinks that instead of Leeds United falling apart, it is Sheffield United who are falling apart in the Championship promotion race.

Leeds beat Preston North End 2-1 on Saturday to return to the top of the Championship table, responding to Burnley having seen off Norwich City by the same scoreline on Friday night.

Sheffield United were away at bottom of the table Plymouth Argyle and were expected to return to winning ways to put pressure on the Whites and the Clarets.

They were though beaten 2-1 at Home Park and now sit five points off Burnley and Leeds, who occupy the two automatic promotion spots.

Rivals fans often chant that Leeds are falling apart given the Whites have often crumbled under the pressure towards the end of seasons.

Presenter Durham though, responding to former Premier League defender Jason Cundy, believes it is clearly Sheffield United who are falling apart and not Leeds.

“Leeds and Burnley look like they are going to be there. Sheffield United choking”, Cundy said on talkSPORT (12th April, 17:17).

Result Competition Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Sheffield United Championship Sheffield United 0-1 Millwall Championship Oxford United 1-0 Sheffield United Championship Sheffield United’s last three results

And Durham replied: “Well, they say Leeds are falling apart. Blades are falling apart.”

Sheffield United have now lost three games on the spin and are looking at having to go through the playoffs to try to get back up to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s men have just four games left in the Championship season to turn things around, with home clashes with Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers, along with away trips to Burnley and Stoke City.

The Blades have now lost nine league games, while Burnley have been beaten just twice and Leeds have lost four times.