Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney feels that there were signs for the future for Leicester City on display against Brighton and Ruud van Nistelrooy was auditioning to keep his job.

Leicester have had a dire campaign in the Premier League and are set to suffer relegation back down to the Championship.

Van Nistelrooy took his Leicester side to the south coast on Saturday to lock horns with a Brighton side chasing European football.

The Foxes twice came from behind against the Seagulls to claim a 2-2 draw and take a point to the King Power Stadium.

Deeney feels it was a positive display from Leicester and gave a glimpse of a future for the side next season, which Van Nistelrooy was auditioning to be part of.

The ex-striker also thinks there is a case to be made for the fact that Leicester should have taken all three points from the game.

“Based on today and solely on today you can see what Ruud van Nistelrooy is trying to do”, Deeney said on talkSPORT (12th April, 16:59).

Opponents Date Liverpool (H) 20/04 Wolves (A) 26/04 Southampton (H) 03/05 Leicester City’s next three games

“You can see a future with a load of young players. They have offered a lot more going forward, especially in the second half.

“He is probably auditioning for himself.

“For Leicester, when you are expected to go down and put a performance on, this has been really good and they probably on the reflection of play, second half, should be winning this game.”

The draw means Leicester have now moved on to 18 points in the Premier League table and they are only two points behind 18th placed Ipswich Town.

Van Nistelrooy’s side face a big test on their next outing when Liverpool make the trip to the King Power Stadium.