Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to welcome West Ham United to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

With Arsenal dropping points in the Premier League on Saturday, Liverpool have been handed a massive chance to move to the brink of securing the league title.

Liverpool will pull 13 points clear of Arsenal if they can defeat West Ham today and they need to pick up only nine points from their remaining seven games to lift a 20th top flight crown.

The Reds head into the clash boosted by Mohamed Salah signing a new contract, something welcomed even by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

Liverpool hammered West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium in December and hosted them in the EFL Cup in September, a game which finished 5-1.

The Reds suffered defeat at Fulham last time out and there have been worries some players are running out of steam as the finishing line approaches.

Between the sticks in the Liverpool lineup today is Alisson, with a back four ahead of him of Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas.

Midfield sees Slot go with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, while Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are in the final third.

Slot can shake up his Liverpool lineup if he needs to at any point in the 90 minutes and his options off the bench include the attacking pair Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool Lineup vs West Ham

Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Substitutes: Jaros, Kelleher, Endo, Szoboszlai, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Quansah