Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal are ‘getting closer’ to extending the contract of star man Bukayo Saka in what would be a big boost for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has watched his side’s Premier League title challenge fizzle out, but Arsenal remain very much in the mix in the Champions League, which could make for an historic season.

The Gunners scored a 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie and are in pole position to book a spot in the last four.

If Arsenal are to have a real go at winning the Champions League then Saka is likely to be key and they may well be able to get a boost regarding him in the coming weeks.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Saka is ‘getting closer’ to signing a new contract with Arsenal.

His current deal at the Emirates Stadium is due to run through until 2027 and it is suggested the new deal would take him until 2030.

Saka has seen injury disrupt his season so far, with just 19 outings in the Premier League to his name, albeit he has still had 17 goal contributions in those matches.

Team Final result Wolves 2-0 Arsenal Southampton 3-1 Arsenal Nottingham Forest 3-0 Arsenal West Ham United 5-2 Arsenal Fulham 2-1 Arsenal PL sides Bukayo Saka has scored against this season

Arsenal will be desperate to make sure they secure the attacker’s long term future and keep him under lock and key at the Emirates.

Saka featured for 74 minutes in the Champions League against Real Madrid and is likely to play a major role in midweek when the Gunners head to the Bernabeu for the return leg.

Last season Saka scored 20 goals in 47 appearances for Arsenal, chipping in with 17 assists too.

In total, the winger has now managed over 250 outings for Arsenal.